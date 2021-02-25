Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 1,739 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

