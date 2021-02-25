Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 3,819 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 164,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $17,156,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

NYSE:AYI opened at $127.72 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

