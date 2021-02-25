Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 7,969 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Viasat worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Viasat by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Viasat by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Viasat by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,746.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

