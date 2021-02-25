Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.