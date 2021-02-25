Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 706,454 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of EQT worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $18.61 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

