Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,816 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $254.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.92 and its 200 day moving average is $248.79. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

