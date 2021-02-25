Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Avnet worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,067,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after buying an additional 200,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avnet by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 841,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

