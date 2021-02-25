Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average is $143.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

