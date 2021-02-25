Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PRA Group worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

