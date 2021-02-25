Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $267,780.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

