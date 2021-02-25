Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CACI International worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.67.

Shares of CACI opened at $228.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.16. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $267.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

