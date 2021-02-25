Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62.

