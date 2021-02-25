Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 198,141 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after buying an additional 148,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

