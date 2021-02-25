Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 18.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $127.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $314.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

