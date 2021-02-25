Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

