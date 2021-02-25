Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $79.89 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 103,948 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $79,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

