Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $2.93 Million in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Middleby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Middleby by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.20. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

