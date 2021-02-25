Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 91,392 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

