Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,892 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $76.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

