Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,302 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,116,000 after buying an additional 728,449 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $14,932,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,279,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 468,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 244,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 197,682 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

