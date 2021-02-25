Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after buying an additional 4,690,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

