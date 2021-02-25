Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after buying an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after buying an additional 298,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $239.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -132.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.76.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

