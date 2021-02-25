Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Mattel worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

MAT opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,971.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

