Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Coherent worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coherent by 462.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth $210,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR opened at $247.50 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $264.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHR. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

