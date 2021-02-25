Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 172,137 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,137 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,720.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

