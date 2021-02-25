Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 33,964 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,964 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 89.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.03 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

