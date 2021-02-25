Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

