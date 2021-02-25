Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 892 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Beyond Meat worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Beyond Meat by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $152.05 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

