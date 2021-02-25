Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $236.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.94. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

