Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,235 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 35,098 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of TripAdvisor worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $49.56 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $50.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

