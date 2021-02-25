Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.96. 8,228,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 6,755,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,002,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,505 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

