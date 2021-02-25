Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Green Dot’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 859,920 shares of company stock valued at $45,996,855. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

