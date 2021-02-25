Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 118,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,839. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $886.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

