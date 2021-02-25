Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Down to $26.04

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $23.51. Green Plains shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 84,629 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $881.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 152,524 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

