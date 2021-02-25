Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. Greif posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Greif stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,499. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Greif by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

