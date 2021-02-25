Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Greif updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-1.06 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.96-1.06 EPS.

GEF traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $47.96. 349,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,499. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,973.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 over the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

