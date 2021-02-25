Gresham House (LON:GHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $850.00

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 15356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($10.97).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 839 ($10.96) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 818.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 754.61. The company has a market capitalization of £263.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.82.

In other Gresham House news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

