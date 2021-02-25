Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

