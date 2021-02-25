Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.
In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
