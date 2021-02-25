GridCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,660.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $15,660.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

