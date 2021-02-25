Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $6.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,636,620. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,247 shares in the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.