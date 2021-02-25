GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 9.4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.38 and last traded at $45.86. 2,368,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,812,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 917.38 and a beta of 3.09.
About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.
