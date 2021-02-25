GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 9.4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.38 and last traded at $45.86. 2,368,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,812,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 917.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $2,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

