Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Down 38.7% Over Last Week

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $3.29 million and $25,964.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $21.44 or 0.00045885 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.23 or 0.00708814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

