Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 6.8%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.38. 1,247,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,291,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 532,150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

