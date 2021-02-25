GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Up 7.2%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.41 and last traded at $101.92. 2,486,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,009,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSX. TheStreet downgraded GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CLSA raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -267.52 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,318,000 after buying an additional 2,102,822 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,309,000 after buying an additional 2,373,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after buying an additional 655,012 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $130,534,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

