GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.54. GTT Communications shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 75,638 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 120.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,437 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 116.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 558,156 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 421.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 67,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.