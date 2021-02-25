Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Guardant Health stock traded down $12.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.45. 2,983,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. Guardant Health has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

