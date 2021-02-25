Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $656.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.73 million to $671.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $842.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $24,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.