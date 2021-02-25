Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.58

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 9814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Guess’ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Guess’ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Guess’ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

