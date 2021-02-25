Guider Market Capitalization Achieves $21,551.45 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Guider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $21,551.45 and $127.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.98 or 0.00721217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00036176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

