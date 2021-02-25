Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.44 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

